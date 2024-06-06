NB I-69 back open on Indy’s south side after semi crash, cleanup

All northbound lanes of I-69/SR 37 are still closed from County Line Road to Southport Road as crews cleanup from an earlier semi accident. (INDOT photo)

UPDATE: All lanes of northbound I-69 (State Road 37) have reopened between County Line Road and Southport Road.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 69 (State Road 37) are shut down from County Line Road to Southport Road as crews clean up from an earlier accident.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto County Line Road, with stopped traffic back to Smith Valley Road.

State troopers arrived at the scene sometime before 5 a.m. and found a semitrailer on its side in the northbound lanes. Fuel was leaking from the truck and there were boxes and other debris scattered on the road.

By 7 a.m., crews had pulled the overturned semi off the road and laid down material to clean up the fuel.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen. Drivers should avoid the area.