Owner of Indy luxury beauty brand shares winter skincare tips

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) — Winter can be harsh on our skin. But don’t worry — the owner of an Indy-based luxury beauty brand has some tips to help you pamper your skin in the colder months.

Teeka Tolliver, the person behind CC Bodycare, knows much about caring for your skin during the winter.

CC Bodycare has products made with organic ingredients, some of which you can even eat! There are sugar-based body scrubs and even a body oil that tastes like pineapple.

Teeka has five tips for keeping your skin happy in winter weather:

Drink lots of water and stay hydrated.

Cleanse your skin with natural beauty bars.

Exfoliate your skin and lips with sugar scrubs

Moisturize and hydrate with body oils and bath oils.

Protect your skin from the elements with lip balm and layer up

Tolliver says she plans to make more “cool” things before things get cold. On Black Friday, CC Bodycare will have body sprays and scrubs, bath oils, and candles.

CC Bodycare is on Level 2 inside Circle Centre Mall.

Click here to check out some of Tolliver’s scrubs and oils or stop by the CC Bodycare store on Level 2 of Circle Centre Mall.

So, if you want your skin to stay smooth and nice in the winter, check out some of Teeka’s scrubs and oils.