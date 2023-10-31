Owner of Indy party space says she rented out location where mass shooting killed 1 and injured 9

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 has obtained a social media post from the woman claiming to manage the rental space where a mass shooting early Sunday resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl and injuries to nine other people.

A Facebook account called Takhaia IndySkincare is taking responsibility for renting out the space on East 65th Street for the Halloween party.

Takhaia identifies herself on the page as the owner and CEO of Beauty Club LLC and includes a link to Well Branded Space Rentals.

In the post, she said the person who rented the space out followed her policies including having security and not inviting underage people but it got out of control when people crashed the party.

Takhaia’s post says underage individuals are required to be accompanied by a parent if they are attending an event.

Takhaia alleges another party was shut down and underage people “decided to relocate to a space they were not permitted to be in.”

She also claims the shooter was not allowed to enter the space because he was wearing a ski mask and that is when he decided to open fire.

As for the future of her business, Takhaia says she rents “three buildings in the same parking lot” and this includes event spaces and a professional space to do beauty services.

According to the Facebook post, she is being asked to leave these spaces, saying in part, “My landlord has told me that he wants me to vacate all three, for obvious reasons. At this time, I am booked until December, every weekend, for two event spaces.”

The space where the shooting took place is currently boarded up.

Police said they are doing everything they can to find those responsible for the shooting.

“We recovered 6 firearms at the scene and numerous shell casings too many to count here today, that information will be compared with all of our ballistic evidence to help us determine who may have purchased these guns,” IMPD Assistant Chief Kendale Adams said in a briefing Monday.

The owner of the event space rental company may have more to say in the future and News 8 will have that as the situation changes.

News 8 called a phone number for the building owner, Art Boyle. The person who picked up the phone did not identify themselves but said he had no statement.