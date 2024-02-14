Pacers Bikeshare free with promo code during 2024 NBA All-Star Game weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Access to the Pacers Bikeshare program will be free during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game weekend, the Indianapolis Culturial Trail Inc. announced Wednesday.

Anyone wanting to use the Pacers Bikeshare will have access to a free 30-minute ride by using promo code PBSALLstar in the BCylce mobile app or at any of the 50 Pacers Bikeshare stations.

“Riding Pacers Bikeshare on the Indianapolis Cultural Trail is the best way to experience downtown Indianapolis and all of the amazing free arts and culture opportunities available during All-Star,” said Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. Executive Director, Kären Haley, in a release. “We’re excited to provide free access to Pacers Bikeshare for the four days of All-Star so that our visitors and guests can explore all the City has to offer.”

Usage fees will apply for any ride over 30 minutes, and users will still need to provide credit card information.

This deal will only be available during the four days of NBA All-Star weekend, Thursday-Sunday.