Pacers Bikeshare program adds 275 bikes, 22 bikeshare stations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of new bikes are being added to the Pacers Bikeshare program, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

Flanked by other community leaders, Hogsett announced 275 new bicycles and 22 new bikeshare stations are being added to the program which was started in 2014.

“This is an exciting day for Indianapolis, as we become an increasingly more mobile and connected city,” said Mayor Hogsett. “The Pacers Bikeshare expansion provides greater bike share access to our citizens specifically along our city’s growing bicycle infrastructure. Pacers Bikeshare, combined with the newly opened Red Line, provide more and better access to affordable mobility options for our residents, improve quality of life and clearly illustrate Indianapolis is an innovative and forward-thinking city.”

The Indianapolis Cultural Trail decided to make Pacers Bikeshare rides free on Friday to celebrate the expansion.

“Pacers Bikeshare is Indianapolis’ community bike share program and we’re excited to make it free for people to ride for the opening of our expansion,” said Karen Haley, Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. executive director. “With almost 50 Pacers Bikeshare stations to get a bike, we are bringing stations and bicycles to more neighborhoods and destinations with this expansion.”

A grant from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation provided the final funds needed for the expansion.