Pacers Bikeshare program to add 250 e-bikes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers Bikeshare program is adding 250 new electronic bicycles in 2024.

They will be available to the bikeshare system next Spring. The e-bikes are funded by a $1.2 million federal grant.

The e-bikes will make the bikeshare more accessible with added mobility to the city. The bikes are available at 50 stations via the BCycle mobile app, a station kiosk, or by purchasing an annual pass.

“As our city adds bike infrastructure like trails, protected lanes, and greenways. We are making it also safer and more convenient to ride in Indianapolis,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Since the program launched in 2014, riders have collectively ridden almost 20 million minutes.