Pacers FanJam Tip Off 2022-2023 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The countdown to tip off the 2022-2023 season is here. The Pacers FanJam is back Sunday.

FanJam is a sold-out free event happening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The doors will open at 11 a.m., and the first 5,000 people have the opportunity to receive free swag, a pacers t-shirt, a food voucher for chips, a hotdog, a soft drink, and more giveaways.

Some highlights of the day include the Live Indiana Pacers scrimmage and the Rookie Talent Show however, the fun doesn’t stop there. Fans will see an appearance by the Pacemates, Boomer, and the Power Pack.



Here are some things to know before you go. Fans can enter through the sky bridge in the Virginia Avenue Garage, Penn Street ground level, or Delaware Street ground level. Parking in the Virginia Avenue garage is free. There’s a new bag policy. No bags larger than a clutch are allowed. All tickets are mobile, and Gainbridge Fieldhouse is now cashless.