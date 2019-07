United States’ Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – You’re invited to a watch party to cheer on the women’s U.S. soccer team in the World Cup semi-finals.

On Tuesday, the Pacers and the Fever are partnering to host an official FIFA Women’s World Cup viewing party.

It will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with doors opening at 2:30 p.m.

The match is set to get underway at 3 p.m.

