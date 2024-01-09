Pacers, Kroger need help for MLK diaper drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of central Indiana’s biggest corporate names are asking for help filling a critical need of many families with babies. Pacers Sports and Entertainment and Kroger are teaming up for a diaper drive in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The drive only lasts a few days and ends on Friday. The goal is to provide resources for the Indiana Diaper Bank, which aims to eliminate diaper needs across the state, especially among families facing poverty.

“Parents should not have to choose between food or diapers,” said Tracy Elis-Ward, from Pacers Sports & Entertainment, in a comment provided to WISH-TV.

Diaper Bank CEO Ashley Burns said, “We can eliminate diaper needs and change the trajectory for these families. It is important to help them provide the basic needs for their children. Together with YOU, the Pacers, and Kroger, we can change more diapers and change lives.

“As a grandma, it is easy to understand how the expense of diapers can challenge families who live at or near the poverty line,” explained Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “Kroger is honored to work with the Pacers and our generous customers to assist families at such a crucial time in every baby’s development.”

Kroger says stores across Marion, Hamilton, and Boone counties have bins where customers can donate diapers. The bins also feature a QR code that links to a donation page.

The Pacers component of the drive includes encouraging fans to donate online, and the team says it will boost the effort during its game on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

The Diaper Bank says diapers cost the average family $100 each month, and no government programs help cover the cost. The organization says half of the state’s families struggle to afford them.