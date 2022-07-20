Local

Pacers looking to hire members of the ‘team behind the team’

A general view of the Indiana Pacers logo on the court before the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 02, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers Sports & Entertainment will host the first of four job fairs Wednesday to hire members of the ‘team behind the team’ ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

The organization will take applications and hold interviews for several part-time positions on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Perry Township Trustee Office on Shelby Street.

Open positions include:

Box Office

Camera & Production Crew

Campus Security Officers

Conversion Crew

Fan Ambassador

Guest Services

Premium Experience Ambassador

Retail Associate and Usher

Job seekers who can’t attend Wednesday’s event can apply in person at these upcoming PS&E job fairs:

July 21, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Flanner House Indianapolis, 2424 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.

July 26, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.: John Boner Community Center, 2236 E. 10th St.

July 27, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Finish Line Boys & Girls Club, 3870 N. Post Rd.

To learn more about available job positions, visit the team’s TeamWork Online page.