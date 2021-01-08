Pacers to allow limited number of fans at home games beginning Jan. 24

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, the seating area at Bankers Life Fieldhouse is viewed in Indianapolis after the Big Ten Conference announced that remainder of the men's NCAA college basketball games tournament was canceled. Indianapolis city leaders want the college basketball world to know it is open for business. On Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, Indiana Sports Corp, a local, year-round organizing committee, publicly released a 16-page proposal to convert convert about half of the city convention center's exhibition halls and meeting rooms into basketball courts and locker rooms, providing expansive safety measures and daily COVID-19 testing. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers fans can soon again enjoy a game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the team announced Friday.

A limited number of tickets for home games beginning Jan. 24 through March 4 will be made available for sale to the general public. The tickets will go on sale online on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The tickets can be purchased at Pacers.com, BankersLifeFieldhouse.com, and in-person at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office on weekdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

About 1,000 tickets per game will be sold to the general public through Jan. 25. Gradual increases to capacity will be considered following Jan. 25.

Currently, the Marion County Public Health Department allows 25% capacity, which is about 4,500 attendees.

“Our team is incredibly excited to have fans back in the seats, and we all appreciate the immense work done to prepare,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard in a press release to News 8. “We have some of the most passionate fans in the League, and we look forward to having them back at the Fieldhouse.”

COVID-19 Health and Safety Guidelines have been developed for Bankers Life Fieldhouse through collaboration with the NBA, the Marion County Public Health Department, and Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

“There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our fans, players, and staff, and that is why we are taking a responsible ‘crawl-walk-run’ approach to bringing guests back to the Fieldhouse,” said Rick Fuson, PS&E President & COO in a press release to News 8. “We will enforce safety requirements, have made updates to the building and our operations, are regularly training and testing our staff, and will continue to communicate with the public so fans can support the team they love in the NBA’s best arena.”

Click here for more information and to read the COVID-19 guidelines in full.