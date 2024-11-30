25°
Danville Police issue alert about package thieves

(Provided photo/Danville Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Parker Carlson
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — With holiday shopping ramping up, and packages getting delivered, the Danville Metropolitan Police Department warns about porch pirates stealing your deliveries.

A package theft Saturday morning was recorded on security footage. Police say the suspicious vehicle in the video may be connected to the theft.

The car is a white SUV/crossover, looks like an Audi Q8 or BMW X6, with all black rims.

Police gave some tips to keep your porch safe from thieves:

  • Have packages delivered to a secure location or use a lockbox.
  • Install a doorbell camera or security system.
  • Coordinate deliveries for times when someone will be home.

Police said to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity. If you recognize the vehicle, reach out to Patrol Investigator Meadlo at dmeadlo@danvillein.gov.

