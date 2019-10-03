Pair of crashes closes portions of I-65; 1 driver seriously injured

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A pair of crashes along I-65 closed portions of the highway Wednesday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.

The first crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 60 in Bartholomew County.

The vehicle in that crash came to rest in the middle of southbound I-65, closing all of the southbound lanes for about an hour.

The second crash happened on I-65 northbound near mile marker 55 just after 1 p.m.

The northbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 55 were closed for about three hours Wednesday afternoon after a fiery crash involving an RV. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

Authorities say a Holiday Rambler RV pulling a trailer was heading northbound on I-65 when the RV collided with a concrete barrier in the median of a construction zone.

State police say the RV, driven by Clarence Hampton, 37, of Orlando, Fla., may have been intentionally crashed into the barrier. Hampton was flown to St Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis to be treated for serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 55 were closed for about three hours.

Police say both crashes remain under investigation.