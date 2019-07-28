Paleo Soul focuses on a healthier version of soul food

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Everyone loves soul food, but not all soul food can be considered healthy.

Tanisha Stewart from Paleo Soul stopped by WISH-TV studios to talk about her healthy spin on traditional soul food.

“I knew that I wanted to present a healthier option for people eating on the go,” explained Tanisha Stewart. “One of my sister’s is a crossfit junkie and she told me about the Paleo diet, so when I started looking into it I realized this is perfect.”

The Paleo diet is based on the idea that people should eat the way their ancestors did. Stewart explained the diet consists of food that would be something you can hunt, gather, fish or catch.

