Pandemic causing shortage of, more expensive back-to-school items

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As kids head back into the classroom, they could be missing a few items. The pandemic is causing a school supply shortage and that means some back-to-school prices are on the rise.

Stores in Indianapolis said supply chain disruptions and delayed shipments are to blame.

Teachers’ Treasures is not your typical store. Educators shop there for free, to get school supplies for students in need. Margaret Sheehan is the executive director at Teachers’ Treasures and said even this nonprofit is feeling the distribution disruption caused by the pandemic.

“We placed large orders with two different companies, people that we have worked with for years, and fingers were crossed that everything was going to get in, in time. But there has been some disruption. They are talking about these tankers and so on, that are sitting in the ocean trying to get into a port. So, that is what is happening, particularly between China and the United States, is they can’t get them here,” said Sheehan.

According to CNN, a shortage of shipping containers and bottlenecks at ports are partially to blame.

GlobalData Retail said the back-to-school items most likely in short supply are backpacks, stationery, sports equipment, laptops and tablets. At Teachers’ Treasures, spiral notebooks have been the toughest to get.

“When we went to pick up and pay for an order that we thought we had 50,000 of something, it was only 17,000. So, we did pivot, we did go to another company to purchase them. It was a little bit more expensive,” said Sheehan.

Plus, along with being short on some school supplies, parents should expect to pay a bit more when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

“Spiral notebooks, a few years ago, at lost leader prices, were 17 cents, they are 35 cents today,” said Sheehan. “This is a crazy time. It is not surprising that the prices have gone up. It is just that basic supply and demand.”

Experts said the cost of moving products around the world is on the rise, so take advantage of the back-to-school sales and inventory now. In most cases, stores said the school supply shortage may simply mean people won’t get their preferred brands, but still are able to find the most essential school supplies for their kid’s first days back in class.