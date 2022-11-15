Local

Panel advance $15.5M bond to fund redevelopment of Jail II into apartments, concert venue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee of the Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday night advanced a $15.5 million tax increment financing bond to help fund the redevelopment of the Jail II complex.

This historic building will be returned to its former glory. There will be loft-style apartments, retail stores, shared working spaces, a concert venue and a child care facility.

A TIF bond allows the city to take out debt to finance the project and use the increased projected taxes on the space to pay it back.

The City-County Council still has to approve the bond.

Councilman Zach Adamson said, “The whole reason why you can get behind a TIF financing program is because you’re not losing anything that you are getting currently and anything you would get in the future you wouldn’t get without that development there.”

The project is developer-backed; of the over $121 million going into the project, just over $15 million will be from the TIF bond.

“If but for this development you wouldn’t be getting the taxes in the first place,” said Adamson. “So it is only consuming what it is creating and that is only for a period of time. And so after a period of time after that debt service is paid off all of that revenue comes back into the city.”

Renderings courtesy of City-County Council

Jeremy Stephenson is a managing partner with 1820 Ventures, the private company that is developing the buildings. He said, “For us, this was an opportunity to take an old historic building at what its bones are and reimagine it. And the importance of it as well is that it’s right at the front door to our city.”

Scarlett Andrews, the director of the Department of Metropolitan Development, said, “This is a key project in the mayor’s vision for downtown and it really completely revitalizes and reimages this site. It was a public facility for many years since the late ’90’s it really wasn’t activated at all. It transforms our ability to connect market street and make that a key corridor into downtown.”

This project will also address the need for more downtown housing in Indianapolis.

“Our downtown right now is over 96% occupied in our housing units so that indicates to us that we need a lot more supply of housing downtown,” said Andrews. “We also know downtown Indianapolis is a proven residential market. In the last 10-20 years we’ve really expanded housing throughout downtown and there’s still that increasing demand. And so we know that we need housing across all price points. This project will bring market-rate housing and affordable housing to the site.”

Developers estimate this project will be online by 2025.