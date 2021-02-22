Pantry, shelter each seek more food after donations decrease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Lord’s Pantry at Anna’s House and similar organizations say that after the holidays and with the colder weather fewer people are donating food.

That’s made it harder for the organization to help thousands of people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now with the pandemic, it’s been extremely hard not only with the weather, but, the pandemic, we are serving 200 plus families a week,” said Leticia Juarez, operator director at The Lord’s Pantry at Anna’s House.

Operators of the pantry on the near-west side just southeast of West Michigan Street and North Belmont Avenue says they’re in need of canned green beans, corn, meats and much more. So, they are asking people for help to continue serving.

“Normal times before any of this, we would serve families in the boundary area, but right now we’re not turning anybody away,” Juarez said.

They say the majority of the people in the area they serve are Latino and that they are doing all they can to support these families.

“We have families here whose husbands are seasonal workers and they can’t work so they depend highly on the fresh fruit and vegetables and the food that they receive here,” Juarez said. “We have different families in different predicaments.”

Another organization, Wheeler Mission, says it’s serving over 1,400 people every day.

“So, that’s men, women and children who are experiencing homelessness and they need a place to go,” said Brian Crispin, said the organization’s director of marketing and corporate engagement.

He say its staff is tired and that its resources are thinning.

“So, we serve just as many people in January and February as we do in December, but donations are lower in January and February and so we need the community to continue to support us year-round,” Crispin said.

So now, they’re relaunching their Sponsor a Meal Restaurant program, which is meant to bring corporations and local restaurants together to help those in need and help bring change.

