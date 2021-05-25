Local

Paper & Petals Collection: Woman turns baby shower gift idea into a business

by: Randall Newsome
ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH)– When the Paper & Petals Collection first began, Casey Russo says it was only a baby shower celebration gift for her sister-in-law.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she wanted to give her outdoor event a unique look. She created and designed a handcrafted paper floral wall and it was a hit.

Next thing she knew, after getting some momentum on Facebook Marketplace, she decided to turn it into a business. Now, Paper & Petals Collection serves people across central Indiana who are planning outdoor weddings, graduation parties and more.

Russo gave News 8’s Randall Newsome a tour of some of her latest work and introduced him to her team of crafters. Check the videos out for more.

