Paramount Englewood exceeding diversity, academic norms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s common to see a diverse student population within Indianapolis’ inner city schools, yet rare to see the staff at those schools reflect it. However, Paramount Englewood Middle School is changing the status quo with a staff that is 60% of color.

“I had one experience at a school where at one point, I recognized that there were three African American male teachers,” said Mr. Terrence Jackson, a math teacher at Paramount Englewood. “One time [we go,] ‘Hey, there are three of us here in the same building. Have you ever had it?’”

It’s been “refreshing” for Jackson.

“The diversity is something that is far greater than what you normally tend to see. And so I definitely feel like it’s more in alignment with our students,” he said.

While the staff is a majority of color, 80% of the staff are minorities. In 2022, I-Team 8 found According to the Indiana Department of Education, 3,173 of the 75,174 teachers across the state are Black. Out of those who are Black, only 888 are males.

One of those teachers was Dr. Jason Smith, who is now the principal at Paramount Englewood.

“You see [our students] learning at a high level and outscoring the state average,” Smith said. “Paramount intentionally open schools in areas that were traditionally underserved. Because we believe in those communities, we believe in those kids, and we know that, if they’re given the right instruction in the right environment, that they can grow tremendously.”

Mr. Jackson, recipient of The Mind Trust’s inaugural Outstanding Educator Award, was able to grow the number of 7th graders passing math from 8% to 42% in just one year. His classroom success is just a small part of the academic achievements. According to Paramount data, students are meeting or exceeded grade-level standards and expectations on ILEARN at three times the rate of the state average.

One of their students, eight grader, Christopher Fassitt, says teachers like Mr. Jackson have inspired him to aim for the stars.

“[Mr. Jackson] says, every day, they’re not going to lower the room in the NBA, they’re gonna keep it to the same height. So you got to keep pushing forward to get to that height,” said Fassitt. “[He] is almost like father figure,” he said.

Jackson says those relationships are the reason he does the job.

“I’m glad that he feels that way,” Jackson said of Fassitt. “It makes it worth it to me.”