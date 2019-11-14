Parents emptying locker of late high school athlete find dozens of teammates’ letters

Steve and Carol Latham clean out the locker of their son, who died at age 15, on Nov. 12, 2019, at Whiteland Community High School in Whiteland, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The parents of a Whiteland Community High School football player who died unexpectedly in August made a final journey this week.

News 8 for months has been following the story of 15-year-old Ryan Latham. Steve and Carol Latham came to News 8 for help when Ryan mysteriously died.

They didn’t know his cause of death for months, but News 8’s reporting prompted officials to amend his autopsy report, changing the cause of death of “undetermined” to “hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.” That’s a genetic disease, meaning the rest of the family could be at risk.

But now the focus isn’t on medical concerns, it’s about keeping Ryan’s memory alive.

The last time the Lathams were at the Whiteland Warriors football stadium in August, they were surrounded by friends. Football families came together after the sudden death of Ryan, a lineman on the high school football team.

But on Tuesday, they were alone as they walked in the team locker room and found tributes to their son.

Opening Ryan’s locker

The two peeled off the wrap that had preserved No. 76’s locker, their son’s, and collected memories. Some were painful, such as when Carol pulled out Ryan’s wrestling uniform. Others items, such as a picture form Ryan had forgotten to turn in, brought laughs.

But, what the Lathams found from Ryan’s teammates left them in tears: notes, dozens of them, detailing their love for Ryan.

Whiteland football coach Darrin Fisher said about the athletes, “It gave them a sense of a closure. It gave them a place to go, a place to put down their thoughts. There are no manuals or instructions; I really didn’t know what to do, but it seemed like the right thing to do.”

Father Steve said, “I do love the fact that all the teammates and all the boys wrote a whole lot of letters. It’s going to hurt reading them. But, it’s going to be bittersweet at the same time. I’m so glad they got to put their feelings out there.”

They plan to open a letter a day until they’re all read.

The Lathams’ lesson for others

It’s these intimate moments during the opening of their son’s locker that the Lathams say other parents needed to see.

“If their kid has anything wrong with them like Ryan did, I hope they see this and I hope that they get them checked out,” Carol said.

Steve said, “You’re not supposed to clean out your boy’s locker. That’s one of the joys and fun he’s supposed to do was clean out his own locker.

Carol said, “This is the end. This is it. This is the last thing that we had to do.”

The locker was empty, but at that very moment the Lathams got a surprise from the rival football team of Mooresville High School: wooden, engraved angel wings.

If you look closely, you’ll see the faces of Ryan’s teammates serving as a very visual reminder that football is family and the Lathams will never be alone.

Ryan’s legacy

Right now, genetic testing is underway to determine if Carol, Steve and their younger son, Renny, 11, could get the disease that killed Ryan. Results are expected in the coming weeks.

Ryan was cremated before the Lathams found out they would need samples to be sent for genetic testing. Luckily, there was enough genetic material left to work with. That’s why the Lathams are working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to hopefully change how autopsies are done.

Their goal is to change how samples are collected so, no matter what, there’s material specifically collected for genetic testing.

The National Association of Medical Examiners recommends that samples for genetic testing be saved “from individuals 40 years of age and younger who die suddenly and unexpectedly.”