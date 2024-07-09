Parents in missing family case charged in disappearance of 3 children

An Indiana Silver Alert was issued on July 5, 2024, for the entire Terrell family, including two parents and three children, missing from Indianapolis. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The biological parents of the three children who went missing from Indianapolis last week are now facing charges related to their disappearance.

Willie Terrell, 50, and Jessika Officer, 31, have been charged with three counts of interference with custody remove child from state on violation of court custody, according to online court records.

A statewide silver alert was issued on July 5 for the pair and their three children — Frankie, 4; Queen, 3; and King, 1.The children were last seen at 12:36 p.m. on July 4.

Police say the children are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

News 8 has reached out for the probable cause of Willie and Jesskia and is awaiting those documents.