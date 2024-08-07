Parkside Public House, celebrated chef brings new dining experience to Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new sandwich spot, Parkside Public House, is set to open in Garfield Park. Josh Haines, known for his work with Garfield Brewery, and realtor Phil Kirk are behind the new venture located in a 1916 building at 2602 Shelby Street. The menu will feature soups, salads, and brunch options, timed to coincide with the nearby farmers market. The restaurant will offer beer and wine as well.

Parkside Public House will open its doors at 5 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2024, and will operate with the same hours on Thursdays and Fridays. On Saturdays and Sundays, the restaurant will open at 10 a.m.

Chef Abbi Merriss, a James Beard–recognized chef formerly of Bluebeard, is also be part of the opening team. Merriss, who left Bluebeard this spring after establishing it as one of Indianapolis’ top dining spots, will collaborate with the team during the initial months of operation.

The kitchen will be led by Chef Garcia Garcia Fidelmar, who brings experience from establishments such as Barcelona Tapas, Union 50, and Ruth’s Cafe.