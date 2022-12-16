Local

Part of Broad Ripple Ave. to reopen Friday after 3 months of construction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of Broad Ripple Avenue that closed for construction in September will reopen Friday.

Broad Ripple Avenue between Winthrop and Guilford Avenues will open at 5 p.m., the Indianapolis Department of Public Works says.

Indy DPW closed that section of the street in early September for the first phase of an $8.5 million project to reduce flooding along Broad Ripple Avenue between College and Winthrop Avenues. The project is part of a larger, $271 million Indianapolis infrastructure improvement plan.

Improvements to Broad Ripple Avenue will include new stormwater infrastructure, wider sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, upgraded lighting and traffic signals, and new pavement.

“Along with beautification, Phase 1 of the Broad Ripple drainage improvements allowed Indy DPW to place a stormwater superstructure and 48-inch pipe under Broad Ripple Avenue which will connect with additional infrastructure to alleviate flooding along the street and throughout the area,” Indy DPW said in a statement Friday.

The Broad Ripple Avenue project was supposed to take a year, but supply issues forced Indy DPW to divide the project between the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons.

The second phase of the project will begin in the spring of 2023, according to Indy DPW.

Construction is expected to last for 70 days. During that time, Broad Ripple Avenue will be closed to traffic between Guilford and College Avenues. All businesses will remain open during construction.

Indy residents can view initial project plans on the Indy DPW website.