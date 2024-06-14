Part of English Avenue to close for giant tunnel project

The intersection of English Avenue and Sherman Drive is shown in August 2022 in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of English Avenue on the east side will be closed for a few months, likely starting Monday, for the project putting a giant tunnel under Indianapolis to process sewage and stormwater.

Citizens Energy Group says English Avenue will be closed about a block east of its intersection with Sherman Drive through at least early September.

Signs will mark detours to East Washington Street via South Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue. Access will be maintained for nearby Christian Park neighborhoods, Citizens says.

The $2 billion DigIndy tunnel project began in 2012 about 200 feet below ground. The first 10 miles of the 28-mile network opened in 2017. The tunnel was designed to prevent more than 5 billion gallons of sewage from entering local waterways, instead holding the mix of stormwater and sewage until it can be processed at the Southport Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant when capacity becomes available.