Partial closing remains in effect at Brown County State Park

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Due to extreme amounts of rain over the past couple weeks and a lack of enough potable water, overnight facilities at Brown County State Park will remain closed through at least Wednesday the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

According to the DNR, campgrounds, cabins and Abe Martin Lodge will all be closed through June 26.

The park will continue to be open for day use activities and services such as sightseeing, fishing, hiking on open trails and guided horseback rides at the saddle barn.

Gates will be staffed, but there will be no charge for admission.

The DNR added that pools, drinking fountains and modern restrooms remain closed, however, vault toilets are available.

Water production capacity has increased the DNR said, and staff have been able to begin flushing water lines across the park.

Affected campers and lodge guests have been contacted directly.