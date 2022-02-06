Partner at Indianapolis law firm named IU vice president, chief legal counsel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A partner at an Indianapolis law firm has been picked to become Indiana University vice president and chief legal counsel.
The IU Board of Trustees must formally approved the appointment of Anthony “Tony” Prather from the Barnes & Thornburg law firm. He would start Feb. 22, says a news release the university issued this week.
Prather received his law degree in 1983 and an undergraduate degree in 1980 from IU.
“I am truly excited to join IU as a part of President Whitten’s leadership team and in support of the Board of Trustees. This opportunity allows me to come home to a place that I know well and love; a place that I received both my undergraduate and law degrees from; a place where, in a voluntary capacity, I enjoyed interacting with students; and a place where three of my children earned degrees.”Tony Prather in news release from Indiana University on Feb. 4, 2022