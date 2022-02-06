Local

Partner at Indianapolis law firm named IU vice president, chief legal counsel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A partner at an Indianapolis law firm has been picked to become Indiana University vice president and chief legal counsel.

The IU Board of Trustees must formally approved the appointment of Anthony “Tony” Prather from the Barnes & Thornburg law firm. He would start Feb. 22, says a news release the university issued this week.

Prather received his law degree in 1983 and an undergraduate degree in 1980 from IU.