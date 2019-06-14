Parts of I-65 to close Friday night, kicking off months-long construction project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indiana Department of Transportation is planning to shut down part of northbound I-65 beginning Friday night.

The interstate on the northwest side between I-865 and I-465 will be closed for 17 days. The closure will begin at 9 p.m.

While drivers say something needs to be done to fix the heavily traveled stretch of interstate, some who spoke with News 8 are worried about the inconvenience the closure will cause.

INDOT says the decision to close interstate was not taken lightly.

Crews will be milling and repaving the road during the closure.

If you use this stretch of interstate, you will want to consider taking I-465 northbound up to I-865 and use that to travel westbound back over to I-65 and continue north.

Work in the southbound lanes of the same stretch of interstate will happen in July. That section of the road will close from July 12 to July 29.

Workers will also use crossovers on I-865 between I-65 and I-465 for a few weeks later in the summer. That's expected to happen between July 31 and August 29 for the westbound lanes and between September 6 and October 15 for the eastbound lanes.

INDOT crews will be using half a million tons of asphalt as they work this construction season.

