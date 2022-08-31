Local

Parts of Monon Trail temporarily closing for maintenance this Friday

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parts of the Monon Trail will be closing for four hours on Friday to complete maintenance, according to The Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

According to Indy DPW, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. crews will be completing maintenance in the area of 91st street to 96th street.

Residence are encouraged to avoid the area during this time, Indy DPW says.

According to Indy DPW, this portion of the trail will reopen at noon.

More information on Indy DPW’s infrastructure can be found by visiting the website.

