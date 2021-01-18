Passenger dies after being ejected from vehicle in Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — An Edinburgh man has died following a Sunday night crash in Columbus.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 53-year-old Musa Rahmani.

The coroner’s office said he died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

Investigators say he was the passenger in a vehicle that lost control while traveling northbound on U.S. 31 near Indianapolis Road.

The vehicle struck a semi, ejecting Rahmani from the vehicle.

The driver of the semi was uninjured. The person driving the vehicle containing Rahmani was taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the accident.