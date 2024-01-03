Passenger dies after driver loses control, hits utility pole on northwest side

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A passenger died Wednesday morning after the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole on the city’s northwest side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a serious bodily crash involving a single vehicle into a pole at W. 21st Street and Country Club just before 8 a.m.

Investigators say the driver was heading eastbound, lost control of his vehicle, and struck a utility pole. The passenger was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.

IMPD says it is unclear if the passenger died from their injuries from the crash or due to a medical emergency.

The Marion County Coroner will determine the exact cause of death and release the identity of the deceased once proper kin has been notified.

The driver was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in crash investigations involving fatalities.