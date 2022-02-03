Local

Passengers race to leave IND airport amid winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Airlines across the country on Wednesday canceled thousands of flights due to a winter storm.

It’s a race to get out of Indianapolis as quickly as possible before the storm hits. A lot of travelers at the Indianapolis International Airport say they’re crossing their fingers hoping that they can make it out on time.

“I do not want to be stuck in Indiana one second longer,” said Austin Dickey, a passenger.

“We’re just trying to get out of here as quickly as we can,” said Aaron Dulin, a passenger.

The airport has already canceled dozens of flights in and out of the airport Wednesday, even more for Thursday and some for Friday by Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve been looking at the forecast for this particular storm for three or four days now. We knew something was building,” said Keith Berlen, the senior director of operations and public safety for the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority has about 90 workers and 50 pieces of equipment to fight the snowstorm. A runway can be cleared in about 20 minutes depending on how fast the snow is falling. For ice, chemicals are put down before the water freezes so that the airplanes can get in and out safely.

“We’re blessed to have a lot of good equipment and have a lot of good employees that all work together to keep the airport open and not only to keep it open, but to keep it open safely,” the director said.

Aaron Dulin was on his way to Florida for his sister’s wedding with his family. “We’re actually the lucky ones in our family. So, so far, both of our flights look great, so coming in and leaving they look fine. However, some of our family members that are traveling from different parts of the country, they have experienced travel delays,” Dulin said.

Austin Dickey was traveling west for more snow. He’s hopeful that he and his friends can make it to Colorado. “Planning to do a fourteener (mountain peak) and some rock climbing depending on the weather out there,.”

The Indianapolis Airport Authority recommends checking with Indiana Department of Transportation for any travel advisories on the roads leading to the airport.

As appropriate, the Airport Authority will pretreat and keep clear the airfield, roads and the Terminal Garage (helix and fifth floor) to ensure smooth travel.

According to Airport Authority, airlines may preemptively cancel flights as they are monitoring the storm. The group says it’s important for travelers to check with their airline before arriving to the airport to ensure there are have been no disruptions in their flight schedule.

Additionally, the Airport Authority often encounters travelers returning home to find they’re vehicles won’t start because of the cold. IND airport offers around-the-clock assistance to locate lost vehicles and provide free jump-starts and tire inflation. To request vehicle services, call 317-487-5017.

In the event the Airport Authority has stranded passengers in the terminal, the airport does not close. The Airport Authority has snacks available and overnight mats and cots that employees can distribute if needed.