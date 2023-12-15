Past and future combine to bring history to life at Coxhall Gardens in Carmel

Members of the Williams family pose in front of the residence, circa 1890. The Williams House exhibits Italianate architectural details and is one of the few remaining examples of homes constructed in that style in Hamilton County. Renovation of the structure by Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, with support from the Friends of Hamilton County Parks, Inc., Foundation, is now underway. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Parks and Recreation)

CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, in collaboration with Eidolon LLC, has introduced a state-of-the-art interpretive resource that will provide visitors to Coxhall Gardens the opportunity to travel back in time to “meet” John Williams, the Hamilton County pioneer who constructed the Historic Williams House located in the park.

Using the cutting-edge technology of augmented reality (AR), the program allows visitors to download an app to view a digitally animated likeness of Mr. Williams on their smartphone screens, as he provides details about himself, his family, and the home he built in 1865.

“Overlaying the digital content of John Williams’ image onto the real-world landscape, heightens viewers’ perceptions and personalizes the interpretive experience,” said Jordan Clevenger, Eidolon founder and app developer.

Because the historic structure is undergoing renovation, making its interior inaccessible to the public for months, this innovative approach to interpretation has become all the more necessary.

“We want to continue to share key details about the Williams family and their historic significance to Hamilton County with interested visitors, even during the construction that will prevent access to the residence,” said Christy Brocken, Historic Resource Specialist for Hamilton County Parks. “This unique interpretive approach allows us the ability to make that information continuously available to the public during all park hours.”

The AR program will remain operational indefinitely at the site and will augment content presented by parks staff and docents once the historic residence’s renovation is completed and tours of the house interior commence. Both Brocken and Clevenger envision this cutting-edge technology being used in similar applications where historians wish to convey information and material in a novel and memorable fashion.

To learn more about the Historic Williams House and Coxhall Gardens, visit MyHamiltonCountyParks.com or call (317) 774-2574.

For details about this remarkable augmented reality project, visit eidolonllc.net or contact Jordan Clevenger at jordanclevenger@eidolonllc.net.