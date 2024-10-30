Pat McAfee to donation match $250k for veterans group after fire destroys shelter

Indiana's largest non-profit dedicated to veterans, Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF), is desperately seeking donations after a fire damaged their main property, the Manchester Apartments, Saturday night. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indianapolis Colts punter is lending a hand to a local veterans organization after their largest veterans shelter was destroyed in a devastating fire on Saturday.

Pat McAfee announced on X that he will match up to $250,000 in donations to go toward Helping Veterans and Families, based on a GoFundMe created by Wish For Our Heroes.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire broke out at HVAF’s shelter at North Pennsylvania and 10th streets late Saturday night. It took crews nearly four hours to mark the fire under control.

All 48 veterans staying at the shelter were displaced, losing most of their belongings in the blaze.

IFD announced Tuesday the fire had been ruled accidental, an unknown ignition source catching the building’s attic on fire.

The veterans who lived there are now being put up in hotels, according to HVAF CEO Emmy Hildebrand.

The restoration team says repairs could take years.

McAfee said in the post, “There was a devastating fire in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend that took out a shelter for veterans.. terrible timing heading into the winter months.”

He urged anyone able to help to donate to the HVAF, promising to match up to $250,000 in donations through Wish For Our Heroes’ GoFundMe.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Wish For Our Heroes in the past, they take care of veterans in a very hands on way,” McAfee said. “Day to day items to help our country’s heroes make it to tomorrow and then hopefully a better future for all of them. We’re in this thing together.

For information on how you can donate to HVAF, visit the donation assistance fund on their website.

There was a devastating fire in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend that took out a shelter for veterans.. terrible timing heading into the winter months If you’re able to help out at all, I’ll match everything donated up to $250,000 thru this GoFundMe link. I’ve had the… https://t.co/iF4ZFIL0hp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 28, 2024

