Patients, dates glam up for Riley Cancer Center Prom

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Riley Children's Hospital Cancer Center and Women for Riley hosted the 10th annual Riley Cancer Center Prom on May 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Riley Children's Hospital Cancer Center and Women for Riley hosted the 10th annual Riley Cancer Center Prom on May 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- People going through the fight of their lives got a day of glam and a night of fun.

The Riley Children's Hospital Cancer Center and Women for Riley hosted the 10th annual Riley Cancer Center Prom on Friday. Kids being treated for cancer at the hospital were invited along with their parents and siblings.

This year's theme, "Be the Star You Are," focused on inner-beauty as patients and dates got the red carpet treatment.

Kass Carlstedt, the prom co-chair, said, "They've all been glammed up and dressed, tuxes and dresses, and they're just enjoying a night where they can maybe forget about some of the stuff they're going through with their entire families."

Organizers estimated around 300 people were there for the fun at prom.