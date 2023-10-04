‘Patron of hope’: Arm of Apostle St. Jude on display in central Indiana

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — People in central Indiana on Tuesday and Wednesday have a rare opportunity to see a religious relic from Italy.

A long line of people gathered to see the arm of St. Jude, one of the Twelve Apostles of Jesus Christ. It was on display at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Westfield.

The relic consists of two of St. Jude’s arm bones. It’s the first time the relic has left Italy as part of a United States tour.

The relic will be displayed until 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield church that’s northwest of the roundabout at 169th Street and Spring Mill Road, and from 1-10 p.m. Thursday at St. Jude Catholic Church, which is southeast of the intersection of McFarland and Thompson roads on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

A priest guiding the relic on its tour explained why the church brought it America. The Rev. Carlos Martins, director of St. Jude Relic Pilgrimage and a priest of the Companions of the Cross religious community, said, “We’re coming out of the pandemic and we’re still suffering the effects of the pandemic. Some people are suffering from long COVID. Some people lost their businesses and financially have not recovered. Inflation is around us, and the pandemic was an enormous contributing factor to that. People are still grieving the loss of a loved one. So, St. Jude is the patron of hope and this just seemed the best time to bring that patron on tour.”

The schedule for the nine-month tour in the United States is online.