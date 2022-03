Local

Patti LaBelle, Monica to perform at Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration

Singer Patti LaBelle poses June 28, 2015, in the press room at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Black Expo announced Patti LaBelle and Monica as performers at their 51st Summer Celebration.

The concert is free to the public. It is happening July 15 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Mall.

VIP seating is available for $75 and these tickets can be purchased at the Summer Celebration website.