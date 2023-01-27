Local

Pavement patching closes lane of Binford near I-465; overnight closing ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pavement patching will temporarily close northbound Binford Boulevard near the interchange for I-69 and I-465 on Monday night, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

INDOT has already closed the right lane of northbound Binford just north of 75th Street, forcing northbound traffic into the left lane. The route is a popular commuter route on the northeast side.

Crews starting at 9 p.m. Monday will entirely close northbound Binford. At least one lane of the two-lane boulevard should reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday. Both lanes will be open once the concrete has cured.

INDOT notes that drivers can still exit I-465 eastbound to I-69 northbound.