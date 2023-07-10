Pavement patching on SB I-465 at 56th Street begins Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A temporary lane closure on southbound I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis is set to begin Monday night.

Crews will close one lane of southbound I-465 at 56th Street at around 9 p.m. so they can start patching the pavement, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

The closure will take I-465 from three to two lanes. The remaining two lanes will be shifted to the outside lanes through the construction zone, INDOT says.

The 56th Street ramp to southbound I-465 will also be closed for the duration of the project.

INDOT expects work to wrap up on the night of Tuesday, July 25.