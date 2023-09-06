Pavement repairs to impact traffic along I-465 on Indy’s east side

Construction crews working on the Clear Path 465 project. Drivers should prepare for more than a month of lane restrictions and ramp closures from Pendleton Pike to Fall Creek Road. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers who rely on I-465 to get around the city’s east side should prepare for more than a month of lane restrictions and ramp closures from Pendleton Pike to Fall Creek Road.

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to begin a “large-scale pavement repair operation” on Thursday as part of the Clear Path 465 project. Work will continue through Sunday, Oct. 15, weather permitting.

The work will begin Thursday night in the northbound lanes of I-465. Drivers should plan for significant backups and delays throughout the project.

Repair schedule

Thursday, Sept. 7 – Monday, Sept 11

I-465 North reduced to one lane from 38th Street to Fall Creek Road

Pendleton Pike on-ramp to I-465 North closed

Monday, Sept. 11 – Friday, Sept. 22

I-465 North reduced to two lanes

I-465 North temporary express lane closed

Pendleton Pike on-ramp to I-465 North closed

56th Street on-ramp to I-465 North temporarily reopened

Thursday, Sept. 21 – Monday, Sept. 25

I-465 North reduced to one lane from 38th Street to Fall Creek Road

Pendleton Pike on-ramp to I-465 North closed

56th Street on-ramp to I-465 North closed

Monday, Sept. 25

I-465 North lane restrictions end

Thursday, Sept. 28 – Monday, Oct. 2

I-465 South reduced to one lane from Fall Creek Road to Pendleton Pike

Access to Pendleton Pike from I-465 South only available at Shadeland Avenue exit

Monday, Oct. 2 – Friday, Oct. 13

I-465 South reduced to two lanes from Fall Creek Road to Pendleton Pike

Access to Pendleton Pike from I-465 South only available at Shadeland Avenue exit

Friday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 15

I-465 South reduced to one lane from Fall Creek Road to Pendleton Pike

Access to Pendleton Pike from I-465 southbound only available at Shadeland Avenue exit

Sunday, Oct. 15

I-465 South lane restrictions end

Drivers should pay attention to signage, avoid distractions, and plan ahead while traveling through the construction zone.