Paws & Think fundraising dinner features Harry Potter theme

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The group Paws & Think is preparing to have a dinner fundraiser where dogs are welcome.

The event, Dogs are Magic: Wags & Wizards, has a Harry Potter theme, said Kelsey Burton. She’s executive director of the nonprofit that serves at-risk youths and dogs and people with disabilities and special needs in central Indiana. Paws & Think works with various groups including schools, detention centers, youth agencies, humane societies and animal shelters.

The fundraiser will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at The Willows on Westfield, 6729 Westfield Blvd. Tickets are on sale online through midnight Sunday.

Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV” and “Pet Pals TV,” will be the emcee for the event, which will include wine, beer, appetizers, dinner and wizard-themed entertainment.

“Pet Pals TV” airs at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on WISH-TV.