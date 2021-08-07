Local

Peachtree Truck Tour back making deliveries across central Indiana

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Peachtree Truck Tour is making its way across central Indiana for a second time this summer.

Freshly-picked peaches were delivered on a truck from an orchard in Fort Valley, Georgia, to Northview Church Saturday morning. Customers who have already made an order online picked them up from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

The Peach Truck has roughly 1,500 boxes of peaches weighing 25 pounds apiece that are just several days old and 10 pounds of pecans.

The business was started by a husband and wife who began growing peaches from their orchard in Georgia in 2012. The two were delivering bags of peaches in Nashville, Tennessee, and now travel to 33 states.

The business says it’s the largest direct-to-customer seller of peaches in the world and orders usually sell out fast.

Customers who have purchased online can pick up their deliveries on Aug. 7 at:

Hamilton Town Center – Noblesville

Brownsburg Ace Hardware

The Shops at Perry Crossing – Plainfield

And on Aug. 8 at:

Greenwood Plus – Greenwood

BIG LOTS – Franklin

Rural King – Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville

The Apple House – Terre Haute