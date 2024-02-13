Pearl Jam announces rescheduled date for concert at Ruoff Music Center

Pearl Jam is returning to central Indiana ths summer after postponing its September 2023 concert because of illness. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Iconic grunge band Pearl Jam is returning to central Indiana after postponing last year’s show at Ruoff Music Center because of illness.

Pearl Jam will bring its Dark Matter World Tour to Ruoff Music Center on Monday, Aug. 26, concert organizers Live Nation announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the September 2023 show at Ruoff Music Center are still valid. There are still some pavilion seats available for the August concert, with prices starting around $700.

Just hours before its Sept. 10, 2023, concert was set to begin, the band announced that it was pushing the show to a later date.

Pearl Jam’s concert at Ruoff Music Center tonight (Sunday, September 10) has been postponed due to illness. The band is deeply sorry, and thinking about all those who travel to shows, as well as the great crowd in Indy. It’s obviously serious, and we wish there was another way around it. Again we apologize, and thanks so much for your understanding.

Pearl Jam’s new album, “Dark Matter,” drops April 19. Click here to pre-order the album from the band’s official website.