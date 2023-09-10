Pearl Jam concert at Ruoff Music Center postponed

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The iconic grunge band Pearl Jam has unfortunately postponed their Indianapolis concert.

The ground announced Sunday afternoon that their concert at the Ruoff Music Center on Sunday evening has been pushed back to a later date due to a sickness affecting the band.

They also expressed their apologies to those traveling from out of town, saying “we wish there was another way.”

The band wrote this in a statement.