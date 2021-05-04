Local

‘Pedal Perks’ program returns to Hamilton County, helping local businesses

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– Hamilton Country Tourism is inviting people to celebrate National Bike Month with the return of its “Pedal Perks” program.

In the program’s fourth year, it’s a chance for residents and visitors to explore more than 600 miles of trails on their bicycles while supporting the area’s local businesses.

From May 1 through Oct. 31, more than 30 participating Hamilton County businesses are offering deals and discounts. According to Katie Utken, Hamilton County tourism marketing and communications manager, it’s the largest number of businesses to be involved with the event yet.

She talked to News 8’s Randall Newsome about how the plans for the event shifted after having to cancel it in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to sign up for “Pedal Perks” with your smartphone. If you’re a business that wants to get involved, you’ll need to contact Sarah Buckner with Hamilton County Tourism at: sbuckner@hamiltoncountytourism.com.