Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The incident happened in the area of Lafayette Road and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive around 11:30 p.m. That’s near Riverside Park.

Police say a man was crossing the road when he was struck.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that hit the man did stay at the scene and was taken in for a blood draw.

No other details have been released.