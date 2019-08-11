Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle on west side

Local
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The incident happened in the area of Lafayette Road and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive around 11:30 p.m. That’s near Riverside Park.

Police say a man was crossing the road when he was struck.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that hit the man did stay at the scene and was taken in for a blood draw.

No other details have been released.

