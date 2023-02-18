Local

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on the city’s east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the crash happened Saturday morning at the 8000 block of East 21st Street. That’s in a residential near the intersection of East 21st Street and North Franklin Road.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they died. IMPD says the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

No additional details have been provided.