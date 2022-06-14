Local

Pedestrian died after being struck by vehicle in Shelbyville

by: Amani Gates
SHELYBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Shelbyville police were called to a single vehicle crash on East State Road 44 that killed a pedestrian.

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, 75-year-old David Elliot was crossing the roadway in the 1600 block of East State Road 44, going from the south side to the north side of the roadway when he was hit by a pickup truck that was going westbound.

Elliott did not survive the injuries from the hit.

Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say they have no reason to believe drugs or alcohol was involved and the investigation is still ongoing.

