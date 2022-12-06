Local

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Indy’s west side

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Ronald Wright, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the west side of Indianapolis.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the intersection of West 34th Street and Heather Ridge Drive on report of a person struck.

Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian had died from injuries.

According to IMPD, a car travelling eastbound on West 34th Street hit the man.