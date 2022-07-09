Local

Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a personal-injury accident and hit-and-run just after 10:30 p.m. July 8, 2022, at the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Friday night in what was initially described as a hit-and-run on the near-north side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a personal-injury accident and hit-and-run just after 10:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. That’s adjacent to Crown Hill Cemetery and just north of the Interstate 65 interchange for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

News 8 photographer Kyle Fisher went to the scene. Images showed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street was closed in the area.

No additional information was immediately available from IMPD on Friday night.

