Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on East Washington Street

Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on East Washington Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night on East Washington Street, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a fatal accident about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 10701 block of East Washington Street. That’s in a commercial area with several large retailers and malls between Mitthoeffer Road and German Church Road.

Police say the driver who hit the pedestrian remained at the crash scene. Indianapolis motorists on Wednesday night were dealing with cold and rainy conditions on the streets.

No additional information was immediately available about the pedestrian and the driver.